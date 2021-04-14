Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.09% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.09%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.09%.

The best performers of the session on the were National Gas & Industrialization Co (SE:), which rose 6.71% or 2.20 points to trade at 35.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Zamil Industrial Investment Co (SE:) added 4.30% or 1.05 points to end at 25.45 and National Petrochemical Company (SE:) was up 3.68% or 1.70 points to 47.95 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Sedco Capital REIT (SE:), which fell 3.69% or 0.37 points to trade at 9.65 at the close. Knowledge Economic City (SE:) declined 3.13% or 0.54 points to end at 16.70 and Al Moammar Information Systems Co CJSC (SE:) was down 2.74% or 3.20 points to 113.80.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 105 to 82 and 18 ended unchanged.

Shares in National Gas & Industrialization Co (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 6.71% or 2.20 to 35.00. Shares in Zamil Industrial Investment Co (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 4.30% or 1.05 to 25.45. Shares in National Petrochemical Company (SE:) rose to all time highs; up 3.68% or 1.70 to 47.95.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 2.16% or 1.30 to $61.48 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 2.07% or 1.32 to hit $64.99 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.67% or 11.65 to trade at $1735.95 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.09% to 4.4847, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7505.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.09% at 91.763.