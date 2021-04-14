S.Korea c.bank holds rates at record lows amid spiking coronavirus cases

Article content

SEOUL — South Korea’s central bank held interest rates at record lows on Thursday as policymakers worry rising coronavirus cases could derail the economic recovery even as they keep an eye on building price pressures.

Bank of Korea (BOK) kept the seven-day repurchase rate unchanged at 0.5%, where it has been held since May last year. The move was expected by all 32 analysts surveyed by Reuters this week.

BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol said in late March the central bank saw the economy rebounding this year faster than earlier expected, powered by stellar chip exports and an uptick in consumption.

Analysts expect surging home prices and faster inflation to push policymakers to start raising interest rates in 2022, but not sooner, due to uncertainty over the recent spike in coronavirus cases. South Korea’s consumer price inflation hit a 14-month high in March.

“Policymakers would be in no rush to hike rates until the end of next year as downside risks to growth are emerging from the resurgence in coronavirus cases,” said Lee Mi-sun, an analyst at Bookook Securities before the rate decision.

“Job growth remains weak and noises over vaccine deployment programs are likely to put the brakes on the recovery, although exports are strong.”