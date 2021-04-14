Ryan Reynolds Forced Out of Sabbatical in First ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ Teaser Trailer

Still trying to recover from the madness in the first movie, Reynolds’ Michael Bryce is reunited with Samuel L. Jackson’s Darius Kincaid when the latter is kidnapped by mafia.

AceShowbiz –

Ryan Reynolds is back as the bodyguard in “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard“. Courtesy of Lionsgate Movies, the first teaser trailer of the movie has landed online, showing Reynolds’ Michael Bryce who is dragged out of his psychiatrist-ordered sabbatical.

Set four years after events in 2017’s “The Hitman’s Bodyguard“, the sequel follows Michael as he’s still trying to recover from those events in the first movie. Under his psychiatrist’s order, he takes a break from bodyguarding and tries to find peace with a tropical getaway.

Just when he starts to find the meaning of life without bodyguarding, his vacation is cut short when Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek) seeks his help to save her husband Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson), who is kidnapped by mafia.

The teaser previews the hilarious banters between Michael and Darius as well as Michael’s cowardly manners to face the bad guys as he persistently refuses to use guns or commit murders.

According to the official synopsis, in “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”, “the world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid – are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid.”

“As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas). Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem is [c=Morgan Freeman} as…well, you’ll have to see.”

“Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” has Patrick Hughes back at the helm, with the script written by Tom O’Connor, Brandon Murphy and Phillip Murphy. The action comedy film was initially scheduled for August 28, 2020 release, but was pushed back to August 20 of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The release date has since been moved up to June 16.

“This is the kind of summer action film that delivers even more comedy and more thrilling action than the first film – and it’s perfect for fans new to the franchise as well,” said Ron Schwartz, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide distribution, in a statement. ” ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ is what summer moviegoing is all about – great, crowd-pleasing entertainment.”