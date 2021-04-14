Ride share driver charged with sexual touching to face court in Sydney

A Sydney ride-share driver charged with a sexual touching offence against a passenger will face court today.

The man is accused of placing a woman passenger’s hand on his genital area while she was in his car at about 11.50pm on March 25 in Kellyville in the city’s north-west.

The 31-year-old woman left the car and reported to police.

A 32-year-old man was arrested when he attended a police station the next day.