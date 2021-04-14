‘RHONJ’ Margaret Josephs Says She Was Having Affair With Kelly Hansen in Her First Marriage

Instagram

Dropping a bombshell on ex-husband Jan, ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star opens up for the first time through a new memoir about her affair with the lead singer of rock band Foreigner.

Margaret Josephs is telling it all through her new book “Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget: How to Survive in Business and Life”. One of the shocking revelations “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star has unraveled in the written work was the secret affair she had with singer Kelly Hansen during her first marriage.

In the memoir, the 54-year-old admitted that the secret fling she had with the lead singer of Foreigner before her 2013 divorce was something her first husband Jan Josephs didn’t know. She told Us Weekly that Jan, whom she married in 1994, “has not read the book” yet and quite sure he would be in for a shock.

Even so, the fashion designer is quite certain that Jan won’t consider it as a big of a deal now. “He’ll find out about [the affair] for the first time. It happened so long ago. … He’s not going to care,” she further pointed out.

Margaret went on to share how hard it was for her to be candid for the memoir. “I think the [most] difficult part, truthfully, was to relive my first marriage because it was painful. There was a lot of happy times in those happy times. [We] weren’t not having them and it was hard to relive all of that. For the business pitfalls, you know, I survived them,” she shared.

After marrying Jan, Margaret became a mother of his three children, whom he has from his previous relationship. They later share a son together. “The kids took to me right away,” she recalled. “I had such a crazy life before then. I think I was happy just to settle down and not have all that insanity. I yearned for the stability. … But I think, looking back, I didn’t know a lot of things and I didn’t know how to navigate a marriage like that.”

Although she has moved on and married Joe Benigno in 2013, Margaret insisted she still has a good relationship with Jan. “I have some pictures I was putting in. He was like, ‘Wow, Marge. I was one good-looking guy. I was in great shape, I can’t believe that was me,’ ” she told the outlet about Jan’s reaction when she told him about her book. “I was like, ‘Jan, that was our honeymoon. And you were only 47 and I was 27.’ It was very funny.”