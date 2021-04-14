Report: Browns, Clowney agree to one-year deal

The Cleveland Browns have been pursuing Jadeveon Clowney since last offseason, and they finally landed the star pass-rusher.

Clowney was in Cleveland on Wednesday for a second free agent visit with the Browns, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the two sides have agreed to a deal. Clowney will sign a one-year contract that is worth up to $10 million.

Clowney, 28, played in just eight games last season. The Browns pursued him a year ago before he signed with the Tennessee Titans, and their level of interest did not fade even after Clowney’s disappointing 2020.

The Browns likely believe Clowney can thrive alongside Myles Garrett. Health is always going to be a concern for Clowney, but Cleveland should be a good situation for him if he can stay on the field.