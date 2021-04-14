Rams’ Aaron Donald facing assault charges after alleged incident at Pittsburgh club

Aaron Donald is facing assault charges after a man claimed that he was involved in an incident with the Rams defensive lineman at an after-hours club over the weekend.

Pittsburgh-based attorney Todd Hollis told KDKA-TV that he plans to file criminal charges on behalf of his client, De Vincent Spriggs, who was allegedly assaulted by Donald and others on Sunday between the hours of 3 and 4 a.m. ET. Hollis provided a photo to KDKA-TV’s Andy Sheehan showing the injuries Spriggs allegedly suffered at a club on the South Side of Pittsburgh as a result of the incident.

(Warning: Graphic image below.)

Hollis told reporters at a press conference Wednesday morning that the incident left Spriggs with a concussion, 16 stitches near his eye and an arm injury. Hollis said the alleged assault was unprovoked.

BREAKING: DeVincent Spriggs says Aaron Donald (& others who were with Donald) began punching him after he accidentally bumped into the NFL Rams DT. He suffered a concussion, arm injury, broken arm 16 stitches near eye. He filed assault charges moments ago @937theFan @KDKARadio pic.twitter.com/alF9A1zI2U — Melinda Roeder (@MelindaKDKA) April 14, 2021

Donald has not yet commented on the alleged incident.

After being selected by the Rams as a first-round pick out of the University of Pittsburgh in 2014, Donald has emerged as one of the best players in the NFL. He has been named a Pro Bowler seven times in his career and won the Defensive Player of the Year award in three of the past four seasons.