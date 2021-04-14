Home Sports Rams’ Aaron Donald facing assault charges after alleged incident at Pittsburgh club

Aaron Donald is facing assault charges after a man claimed that he was involved in an incident with the Rams defensive lineman at an after-hours club over the weekend.

Pittsburgh-based attorney Todd Hollis told KDKA-TV that he plans to file criminal charges on behalf of his client, De Vincent Spriggs, who was allegedly assaulted by Donald and others on Sunday between the hours of 3 and 4 a.m. ET. Hollis provided a photo to KDKA-TV’s Andy Sheehan showing the injuries Spriggs allegedly suffered at a club on the South Side of Pittsburgh as a result of the incident.

(Warning: Graphic image below.)

Hollis told reporters at a press conference Wednesday morning that the incident left Spriggs with a concussion, 16 stitches near his eye and an arm injury. Hollis said the alleged assault was unprovoked. 

Donald has not yet commented on the alleged incident.

After being selected by the Rams as a first-round pick out of the University of Pittsburgh in 2014, Donald has emerged as one of the best players in the NFL. He has been named a Pro Bowler seven times in his career and won the Defensive Player of the Year award in three of the past four seasons.

