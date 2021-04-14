Queensland restrictions lifted for masks, pubs, venues

Queenslanders can take off the face-mask and head to the pub as the COVID-19 restrictions of the past two weeks roll back this morning.
Today at 6am marked a return to normal for the Sunshine State following a snap three-day lockdown last month.
Masks are no longer mandatory in indoor venues across the state, though health advice states that they should still be worn when social distancing isn’t possible, such as while in a ride-share.
Restrictions on pubs, clubs and cafes have also eased, while crowd limits will return to 100 percent in stadiums and venues.
Visitors will also be welcomed back into hospitals and aged care homes.
Meanwhile, there are concerns that PPE is not keeping Queensland Health workers safe from coronavirus.
The Queensland Nurses and Midwives Union wants proper fit testing and mask checks carried out across the system.