Qantas sees domestic business travel recovery 3 months behind leisure market

SYDNEY — Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd has seen domestic leisure travel rebound to pre-pandemic levels, but demand in the corporate travel market is lagging about three months behind, its chief executive said.

The airline plans to fly 80% of its pre-pandemic domestic capacity in the quarter ending June 30, allowing it to generate cash for the first time in several quarters, Alan Joyce told a CAPA Centre for Aviation event on Wednesday.

His comments were made in an interview recorded the previous day.

Much of the Australian domestic business travel market is linked to areas such as transporting mining workers, government travel and essential construction and manufacturing travel that are proving resilient, Joyce said.

“The market that could be subject to being replaced by video conferencing, like professional services and people having internal meetings, we think the net result is something like a 13-15% drop in the corporate market,” he said. “But with the potential for us making up that in market share.”

Rival Air New Zealand Ltd last month said domestic business travel was back to 90% of normal levels, though fares were more heavily discounted than before the pandemic.

Domestic business travel demand in Australia and New Zealand, which have nearly eliminated COVID-19 transmission, is far better than in many other markets where infection levels are not as controlled.