Qantas boosts domestic capacity outlook as travel demand improves

Qantas Airways Ltd on Thursday boosted its capacity outlook for the domestic market, forecasting it would reach 90% of pre-pandemic levels during the current quarter and even more in the next financial year as travel demand improves.

“We’re now seeing really positive signs of sustained recovery,” Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said in a statement.

“This is the longest run of relative stability we’ve had with domestic borders for over a year and it’s reflected in the strong travel demand we saw over Easter and the forward bookings that are flowing in each week from all parts of the market.”

Rival Virgin Australia said earlier that 10 leased Boeing Co 737 planes would return to its fleet as part of plans that would see it reach more than 80% of pre-pandemic domestic capacity by mid-June.

Qantas had previously forecast it would reach 80% of pre-pandemic levels in the quarter ending June 30, allowing it to stop burning cash.

The airline said its short-term strategy remained generating positive cashflow rather than returning to pre-COVID profit margins, which meant it was offering low fares to stimulate demand. The positive impact on earnings in the financial year ending June 30 will be relatively small as a result, it said.