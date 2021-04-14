Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth Surrounded by Great-Grandkids in Never-Before-Seen Photo

WENN/John Rainford

The newly-unveiled rare photo, courtesy of Kate Middleton, captures the late Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen posing with all of their seven great-grandchildren who had been born at the time.

British royal family members continue to share their memories of Prince Philip in the wake of his passing. On Wednesday, April 14, the official Instagram account of the royal family unearthed a never-before-seen picture of the late Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II with their great-grandchildren.

The rare moment, which was captured by Kate Middleton, took place at Balmoral Castle in 2018. The image shows Prince Philip and the Queen sitting on a green couch while being surrounded by seven of their ten great-grandchildren.

All of the couple’s great-grandchildren were pictured with them, except for the three who were born after the photo was taken. Those in the picture are Prince William and Kate’s three children (Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis), Zara Tindall’s girls (Lena and Mia Tindall) and Peter Phillips’ daughters (Savannah and Isla Phillips).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son Archie was born in 2019, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s son August was born in February 2021 and Zara and Michael Tindall welcomed their third kid, son Lucas, in March 2021.

Meanwhile, over at Kensington Royal’s official Instagram account, they shared another never-before-seen photo of Prince Philip and the Queen with Prince William, Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. “Today we share, along with Members of @theroyalfamily, photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather,” read its caption.

Clarence’s House, the official Instagram account of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also shared some throwback photos of Prince Philip, including a black-and-white snap of the late Duke and his eldest child, Charles, riding horse during a polo game in 1966. The account wrote in the caption, “Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh as a much-loved Father and Father-in-Law.”