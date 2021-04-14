Poppy Delevingne Pays Tribute to Prince Philip With Throwback Pic of Him and Her Grandmother

Instagram/WENN/John Rainford

In the photo shared by the sister of Cara Delevingne on social media, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II can be seen sitting next to late Angela Delevingne at the beach.

AceShowbiz –

Poppy Delevingne has paid a special tribute to Prince Philip. In the wake of the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, the sister of Cara Delevingne took to social media to unveil a throwback picture of him and her late grandmother, Angela Delevingne.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, April 12, the 34-year-old beauty shared the picture at question. The black-and-white snap displayed the Duke of Edinburgh sitting next to her grandmother, who passed away in 2015.

In the accompaniment of the post, Poppy penned, “A 17 year old Prince Philip & my Grandmother in Venice, 1938. My cousins remember her saying ‘That after meeting him, she thought he’d make someone a very good husband one day.’ How right she was.” She added, “Thank you for finding this. @claryandpeg @floraturnbull.”

<br />

According to Page Six, the picture shared by Poppy was said to have been taken by her grandfather Edward, who married her grandmother that year. One year later, Prince Philip was introduced to then-13-year-old Princess Elizabeth. At that time, she and her parents were visiting Britain’s Royal Naval College where he was a cadet.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II wed in 1947. After he died at the age of 99 on Friday, April 9, she offered a dedication to him shared via the official royal family Instagram account. “At The Queen’s Coronation in 1953, The Duke of Edinburgh swore to be Her Majesty’s ‘liege man of life and limb,’ ” so read the caption “The Duke was a devoted consort (companion to the Sovereign) for almost 70 years, from Her Majesty’s Accession in 1952 until his death.”

<br />

Also remembering the late royal was his grandson, Prince Harry. “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm-and also because you never knew what he might say next,” he said in a statement.

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke,” the husband of Meghan Markle continued. “But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.”