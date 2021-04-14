Pompliano Praises Coinbase IPO Team For Investor Livestream By CoinQuora



Pompliano Praises Coinbase IPO Team For Investor Livestream



Coinbase IPO team will livestream an interview with investors.

The livestream has generated a lot of interest with many interested in joining it.

American crypto advocate Anthony Pompliano has tweeted about the Coinbase Initial Public Offering (IPO) event.

The most significant part of the Coinbase IPO is that the team chose not to give an interview to the legacy media, but rather they are going to do a livestream with their investors. Go direct. You don’t need third parties to tell your story. — Pomp (@APompliano) April 14, 2021

About the tweet, Pompliano said that he appreciates how the Coinbase team chose not to do interviews with the media about their Initial Public Offering (IPO) event.

Rather, the Coinbase team disclosed that they will do a livestream interview with their investors instead of addressing the media.

Also, based on the tweet, Pompliano strongly stated that individuals do not need a third party to tell their story for them. Instead of waiting for others to narrate Coinbase’s IPO live stream, Pompliano advised individuals to access it directly.

Of note, Pompliano’s Coinbase IPO tweet got a lot of attention. In fact, in response to the tweet, people were curious to know when the Coinbase livestream will start. In addition, the Twitter community reacted positively to the news.

On the other hand, both Binance exchange CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and Pompliano recently reacted to a tweet by Elon Musk. The two responded to Musk’s tweet about wanting to get paid in Bitcoin.

Notably, Pompliano is the Co-Founder and partner of Morgan Creek Capital. He often makes bullish statements about cryptos.

