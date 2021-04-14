Patriots join teams skipping voluntary offseason workouts

The Denver Broncos became the first club to opt out Tuesday, also citing concerns over a lack of “adequate protocols” to return safely amid the ongoing pandemic. The Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions also released similar statements.

NFLPA president J.C. Tretter and executive director DeMaurice Smith stated their desire to eliminate all in-person work before training camp, including mandatory minicamp, in a memo to players on Tuesday.

The NFL then sent out a memo on Wednesday setting a three-phase schedule for a nine-week offseason program, adding that minicamp is mandatory.