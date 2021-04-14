Over 10,000 blacklisted BTC from 2016 Bitfinex hack on the move By Cointelegraph

Over 10,000 blacklisted BTC from 2016 Bitfinex hack on the move
A tranche of long-dormant seized in the 2016 hack of the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange are on the move today, an over $620 million sum that has some market participants spooked and may be contributing to a downward slide for Bitcoin.
Blockchain analytics bot Whale Alerts was the first to raise the alarm, calling attention to a series of over five dozen transactions from wallets that have largely been inactive since the 2016 hack:
