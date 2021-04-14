October reopening ‘still a possibility’, says Qantas CEO Alan Joyce

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said his company is hoping that despite the sluggish vaccine rollout in Australia, a relaunch of international travel by the end of October is “still a possibility”.

Mr Joyce made the comments at an online conference from the Centre for Aviation this afternoon.

“We haven’t walked away from October,” he said.

“We are getting ready and still planning, and it’s our best guess at the end of October for the market to open up.”

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce. (Louie Douvis/Australian Financial Review)

“This could open up a bubble by bubble, market by market, dependent on what the framework looks like,” Mr Joyce said.

“And the National Cabinet are going through that at the moment.”

He defended his call for proof of vaccination before passengers would be allowed on Qantas flights.

A Qantas Boeing 737 VH-VZU taking off from Adelaide Airport. (Getty)

“We have a duty of care to our people and to our passengers,” Mr Joyce said.

“Eighty-nine percent of our customers said they thought it was a really positive thing to have people vaccinated before travelling internationally.”

