Nurse delivers baby under Brisbane overpass on her way to work

It’s a reunion between three strangers that now share a lifelong bond, with a student nurse in training making the miraculous and spontaneous act of delivering a baby under a Brisbane overpass.

New parents Ashling and Stephen Mohan this afternoon had a proper introduction to Emily, a training midwife who they met earlier today in more stressful circumstances.

Walking to work at the Mater Hospital this morning, Emily came across the couple’s car on the side of the road – finding Ashling in the middle of childbirth in the front seat.

Ashling gave birth to the couple’s second child, a healthy boy weighing 3.68 kilograms and 47cm on a nearby bike path.

“The baby’s head came out while we were still driving– so we needed to pull over,” Ashling told 9News.

“I just kind of surrendered to the fact that the baby was coming in the car.”

Born at precisely 7.45am, the rendezvous’s timing seemed entirely up to good luck, with Emily supposed to clock on at 8am.

“When I got to the car, mum was really calm, and comfortable,” Emily told 9News.

“Well, I wouldn’t say comfortable because she was on the handbrake,” she added.