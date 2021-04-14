North American crypto miners prepare to challenge China’s dominance By Cointelegraph

These new ventures are acutely aware of the need to minimize minings carbon footprint. In March, when Neptune Digital Assets and Link Global announced they would develop a new five-megawatt mining facility in Alberta, Canada, for instance, Neptune CEO Cale Moodie cited the substantial global pressure to develop sustainable [emphasis added] Bitcoin mining operations around the world adding that the project would be powered by solar, wind and .

Springtime is coming to the North American cryptocurrency mining industry. With access to robust capital markets, cheap power, a stable political climate and increasing participation of technological innovators, industrial-grade mining operations are burgeoning in the United States and Canada, providing competition to Chinese mining pools that now control more than half of the worlds hashing power.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.