New Mom Brittany Cartwright Praises Amazing Jax Taylor for Supporting Her Through 27 Hours of Labor

Though accompanied by her husband and mother throughout the whole process, the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum claims giving birth to her first child was ‘one of the hardest things’ she had ever done.

Brittany Cartwright is now officially a mother. Having given birth to her first child after 27 hours of labor, the “Vanderpump Rules” alum praised her “amazing” husband Jax Taylor for his support and encouragement throughout the whole process.

Speaking to E! News post-giving birth, the 32-year-old opened up about the childbirth process. “I was in labor for 26, 27 hours! It was one of the hardest things I have ever done,” she confessed, “but it was definitely the most beautiful and rewarding thing.” She then gushed, “It was all so amazing and now having him in my arms I couldn’t imagine life without him!”

“I probably cried the most but Jax cried, too,” the first-time mother added. She went on to shower her husband with praises. “He was amazing during labor, supporting and encouraging me the entire time. I got to watch the birth through a mirror,” she raved. “It was so amazing and motivating to see.”

Offering more details on the delivery process, the reality TV star dished, “My mom also got to be in the delivery room with us, which was all so special especially after the close call and tough year she had this year.” She further stated, “It was just the perfect day, even when I screamed in pain.”

Brittany took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 13 to announce the birth of her baby boy. Sharing a heartwarming snap of herself holding her newborn while Jax gently kissed their baby’s head, she wrote, “Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible.”

“Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love,” she continued noting the name she and Jax picked for their boy. “He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! Both Mommy & Baby are doing great! [love]”

Joining Brittany in sharing the happy news was her husband Jax. Making use of Instagram Story, the 41-year-old shared the same photo with a caption that read, “I love you little @littlebabycauchi.” In a following Story, he offered a candid photo of his wife caressing their son who was wrapped in a blanket with the word “Cruz” printed all over it.

Jax Taylor offered another snap of his wife Brittany and his newborn son.

The Story came only a few hours after he shared his thoughts on Instagram. In a post featuring his family’s photo, he admitted, “I don’t think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now. I am crying just writing this message. I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he’s an absolute blessing from god.”

“I just want to say how absolutely amazing my wife has been through this whole process,” he praised his wife, “It has not been an easy pregnancy for her but she did an absolute amazing job all the way till the end.”