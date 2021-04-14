Musgrove’s family coffee shop thriving in wake of no-hitter

Musgrove, 28, joined his hometown team this past offseason, arriving with the Padres via a three-team trade.

“It’s awesome to have it happen in a Padres uniform,” Musgrove said. “To have it be the first in the history of the franchise, that’s incredible.”

Now, the pitcher’s family is reaping some unexpected rewards from last week’s on-mound success. Musgrove’s parents own and operate a coffee shop in Alpine, Calif., and Padres fans have been flocking to it.

“It’s something that’s been in the family for 20 years, a small drive through in a small town, so they don’t usually do crazy business,” Musgrove said Tuesday, per ESPN. “But the last few days have been some of the best days they’ve ever had. I really appreciate people helping support their small business,” he said.

Musgrove will return to the mound Wednesday when he toes the rubber against the Pittsburgh Pirates, his former team, at PNC Park. The 28-year-old says he’s ready to get back in action.

“I was really grinding and feeling pretty beat up the first couple of days (after the game),” Musgrove said. “I didn’t get a lot of sleep the first couple of nights. But I’ve had two good nights of sleep and I feel ready to go. “It was really a cool moment and worth taking some time to celebrate and enjoy. But I’m moving past it and getting ready for this start because it’s easy to slump and slide if you don’t stay prepared.”

While Musgrove and the Padres are in Pittsburgh, the organization is paying tribute to the pitcher with the unveiling of a mural at Grossmont High School, where he graduated in 2011.