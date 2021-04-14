Morgan Wallen Vows Not to Return to Stage This Summer Following N-Word Controversy

WENN/Judy Eddy

The ‘Whiskey Glasses’ singer takes to Instagram to let his fans know that he will not be performing in the coming months as he continues working on himself.

Morgan Wallen has once again addressed his racial slur scandal. Admitting that he needs time to “work” on himself two months after he was caught using the N-word outside of his home, the “Whiskey Glasses” singer vowed that he will not return to the stage this summer.

On Tuesday, April 13, the 27-year-old shared on Instagram a handwritten note about the self-reflection he had over the past few months. “I wanted to let you guys know that I’ve taken a couple months away and feel like I’ve really worked on myself. I’m proud of the work I’ve put in and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it. I’ve needed this time off,” he first divulged.

“I found this time away to be very valuable to me in many ways, but I feel like I need a little more of it and therefore will not be performing tour dates this summer,” the rising country star added. “It means I won’t be playing festivals or the Luke Bryan tour dates. But it’s important to me personally, if you can, still go to these shows – support country music. Country music is back and that’s a beautiful damn thing.”

The “7 Summers” crooner then promised his followers that he “will always strive to be better.” He further pointed out, “Not only has this time revealed to me the ways in which I want to improve but it’s also reminded me that I am still very proud of who I am and the man I am becoming.”

The letter came two months after he was caught using the N-word in a video filmed by his neighbor. He, however, has already issued his apology and expressed his remorse. “Obviously the natural thing to do is apologize further and just continue to apologize but because you got caught and that’s not what I wanted to do,” he said in an Instagram video posted in February. “My words matter. My words can truly hurt a person and at my core, that’s not what I’m okay with.”