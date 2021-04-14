Morgan Stewart Says She’s Months Without Botox After Welcoming Daughter

Instagram

Two months after giving birth to daughter Row Renggli on February 16, the former ‘Rich Kids of Beverly Hills’ star reveals that she has been living 11-month without botox.

AceShowbiz –

When many women are still hiding the fact that they have Botox injections, Morgan Stewart gets candid about living without it. Two months after giving birth to daughter Row Renggli , the former “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” star told fans that she has been living without it for 11 months.

In her latest Instagram post, the 31-year-old TV personality hilariously wrote, “2 months with my babe and 11 months without Botox.” She uploaded the post on Tuesday, April 13 along with a picture of her holding her baby girl during a family getaway at the Amangiri resort in Utah.

Morgan’s post has since showered with heartwarming comments. Fellow reality TV star Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comment section, “The chicest mom that ever lived [love emoji],” while fashion designer Alana Hadid commented, “You look amazing.”

<br />

In the photo itself, Morgan was seen donning a black bikini top, Chanel skirt, black sunglasses, and pearl necklace. She was holding little Row who wore a stripped baby romper.

Morgan additionally offered a better look at her and her baby girl via an Instagram Story post. In a short clip she shared, baby Row was seen playing with Morgan’s necklace. The mother of one jokingly said to the camera, “Clutching mommy’s pearls already.”

Morgan welcomed her first child with husband Jordan McGraw on February 16. She announced her baby girl’s arrival one day later. Posting a photo of her on her hospital bed, she wrote, “Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later she decided to join our party!”

“And she’s definitely the coolest girl I’ve ever met,” Morgan continued. Meanwhile, her husband Jordan shared a picture of himself holding their bundle of joy while standing inside his wife’s hospital room. “Row Renggli McGraw 2/16/21,” the son of television host Dr. Phil McGraw wrote.

Ever since Row’s birth, Morgan has been sharing her motherhood journey. On March 17, she let out an Instagram post that featured a photo of her and baby Row with a caption that read, “The happiest month I’ve ever had.”