MLB Players who might retire after the 2021 season

There’s a real chance the 2021 season will be the last chance we get to see surefire future Hall-of-Famer Albert Pujols in action, and for that reason, every baseball fan should be rooting for the superstar to put up a big year and go out with a bang. Pujols hasn’t officially declared that this is the end for him, but it is the final year of his contract with the Angels. And at 41-years-old with five consecutive seasons of a sub .250 batting average, writing may be on the wall. Pujols is entering 2021 just 38 homers shy of the magic number of 700, so that could be something to pay attention to. If he gets into the 690s perhaps he tries to latch on somewhere else next season to achieve the incredible milestone.