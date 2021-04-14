Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Release COVID-19 Rock Anthem ‘Eazy Sleazy’

Aside from lamenting life under lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, The Rolling Stones singer and the Foo Fighters frontman also mock anti-vaxxers in their new song.

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl have their unique way in lamenting life during the coronavirus pandemic. Before celebrating an imminent return to normality, The Rolling Stones singer and the Foo Fighters frontman dropped a COVID-19 rock anthem called “Eazy Sleazy”.

Announcing the song release was the 77-year-old musician on Tuesday, April 13. Attaching the link to its music video, he wrote on Twitter, “I wanted to share this song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism – thank you to Dave Grohl @foofighters for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with you on this-hope you all enjoy ‘Eazy Sleazy’!”

Jagger’s post was then retweeted by Grohl via Foo Fighters’ Twitter account. He penned, “It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir @MickJagger means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier……and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!”

Dave Grohl and Mick Jagger released COVID-19 rock anthem ‘Eazy Sleazy’.

In the new track, Jagger rhymes about trends during the lockdown such as masks wearing and Zoom calls while Grohl plays on drums, bass and guitar. The lyrics read, “Thats a pretty mask/ But never take a chance/ TikTok stupid dance/ Took a Samba class/ I landed on my a**/ Trying to write a tune /You better hook me up to Zoom.”

The duo then touches on returning to life post-lockdown. “We escaped from the prison walls/ Open the windows and open the doors/ But it’s easy easy/ Everything’s gonna get really freaky/ Alright on the night/ It’s gonna be a garden of earthly delights.” They go on singing, “Easy sleazy it’s gonna be smooth and greasy/ Yeah easy believe me/ It’ll only be a memory you’re trying to remember to forget.”

Jagger also pokes fun at the anti-vaxxers, flat-earthers and global warming deniers. He sings, “Shooting the vaccine/ Bill Gates is in my bloodstream/ It’s mind control/ The earth is flat and cold/ It’s never warming up/ The arctic’s turned to slush/ The second comings late/ There’s aliens in the deep state.”