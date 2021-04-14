Melbourne pizza shop owner despairs as store broken into three times in 10 days causing thousands in damage

A Melbourne pizza shop owner has had his store attacked by thieves twice in six hours overnight, and three times in 10 days.

In the most recent break-in at the St Albans shop this morning, one offender was wielding a machete – undeterred by passing cars, or security cameras.

Owner Jimmy Arvind said he was fed up with the brazen attacks.

“They’ve been coming in fearless, breaking windows in front of everybody,” he told 9News.

CCTV captured a group throwing bricks into the window before they broke into the store.

Once inside, they quickly checked the tills while one man grabbed a pizza bag.

Another member of the group lingered, throwing around what appears to be a machete.

After raiding the fridge, the gang climbed back out the window.

Police arrived a short time later.

The thieves didn’t stop at that break in though.

At 6am they returned, running back in and loading more pizza bags with whatever they didn’t take in round one.

“In daylight 6am in the morning … if it happens at 6am it could happen now,” Mr Arvind said.

These break-ins come just 10 days after an almost identical incident there, where a group was again caught on camera.

The window had only just been fixed on Monday and cost close to $6000 to repair.