Melbourne pizza shop owner despairs as store broken into three times in 10 days causing thousands in damage

Owner Jimmy Arvind said he was fed up with the brazen attacks.
“They’ve been coming in fearless, breaking windows in front of everybody,” he told 9News.
Once inside, they quickly checked the tills while one man grabbed a pizza bag.
Another member of the group lingered, throwing around what appears to be a machete.
After raiding the fridge, the gang climbed back out the window.
Police arrived a short time later.
The thieves didn’t stop at that break in though.
At 6am they returned, running back in and loading more pizza bags with whatever they didn’t take in round one.
“In daylight 6am in the morning … if it happens at 6am it could happen now,” Mr Arvind said.
These break-ins come just 10 days after an almost identical incident there, where a group was again caught on camera.
The window had only just been fixed on Monday and cost close to $6000 to repair.
“We want this to stop, these people are not scared at all … they’re going to be doing it again and again,” Mr Arvind said.