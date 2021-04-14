Madonna Slams Real Karen for Criticizing Her Over Gun Control Post

Instagram

The ‘Material Girl’ hitmaker catches wind of one condemning comment underneath her Instagram post and doesn’t wait too long to fiercely respond to the person, whose name actually is Karen.

AceShowbiz –

Madonna is among those who believe that America needs a gun control law. Making use of her Instagram account, the pop icon advocated for the issue in the wake of the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man whom police officer Kim Potter fatally shot on April 11.

“There have been over 130 mass shootings in the U.S. so far and we’ve only gotten to April,” so the “Material Girl” hitmaker wrote in the Monday, April 12 post on her page. “A Tragedy made all the more tragic because there is. Solution. It’s called Gun Control!” she added, before urging, “Wake up America! History just keeps repeating itself. #wakeup #guncontrol.”

<br />

Her post was mostly met with supportive messages. “We have to pray for a better world, a world without violence,” one of her followers wrote in the comment section. “It really is terrifying. I have faith that our administration is really going to make changes, this time. P.s. I love you,” another supportive message read.

However, some others begged to differ. “Criminals will always get access to guns no matter what & that leaves innocent ppl where? Defenseless! Most shootings occur in gun free zones btw & majority of criminals get their guns illegally coming in from the border,” a naysayer told Madonna in a comment.

Another critic wrote, “I would bet you have people with guns to protect you and your family. But the little people can be left unarmed. If you take the guns away criminals will ALWAYS find weapons.”

The musician caught wind of the latter comment and didn’t wait too long to fiercely respond to the person, whose name actually is Karen–a term which is usually used to refer to entitled, racist and prejudiced people. “B***h I don’t have any security or armed guards around me. Come see me and tell me to my face how not real my world is. I dare you,” Madonna challenged the critic.

Not stopping there, Madonna went on to write, “You know nothing about me or my life. The only criminals I see right now are the police who are paid to protect the people.” Concluding her clapback, Madonna said, “Of course your name is Karen.”

The criticism didn’t stop Madonna from speaking out again on the matter. In the following day, she blasted Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon for calling the shooting the result of an “accidental discharge.” Alongside a clip of Gannon offering his “deepest sympathies” to Daunte’s family at a press conference, Madonna wrote, “This video of Daunte Wright’s shooting is deeply upsetting but equally so is Police Officer Tim Gannon’s explanation of how it was all an accident.”

<br />

“The shooting officer had a taser in one hand and a hand gun in the other. She warned everyone she was going to taser a handcuffed. Daunte who was pulled over for a traffic violation and instead she shot and killed him! No way to fix this accident is there Tim??!! This is so infuriating and unacceptable. God Bless Daunte and his family,” she added.