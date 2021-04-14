‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and ‘Promising Young Woman’ Win Big at 2021 CDGA Awards

Netflix/Focus Features

The drama starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman and the movie fronted by Carey Mulligan lead the winners at this year’s Costume Designers Guild Awards.

AceShowbiz –

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Promising Young Woman” added to their 2021 trophy haul on Tuesday night (13Apr21) with wins at the Costume Designers Guild Awards.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” designer Ann Roth – an Oscar winner for “The English Patient” – picked up the Period Film prize while the Contemporary honour went to “Promising Young Woman” ‘s Nancy Steiner and Bina Daigeler scored the Sci-Fi/Fantasy trophy for “Mulan“.

Among the TV categories, there were wins for Shay Cunliffe (“Westworld“), Debra Hansen (“Schitt’s Creek“), Gabriele Binder (“The Queen’s Gambit“), and Paul Tazewell (“Hamilton“) while Shonda Rhimes and her production partner Betsy Beers were feted with the guild’s Distinguished Collaborator Award at the virtual prizegiving, hosted by actress Lana Condor.

The full list of winners at the 2021 CDGAs is: