‘Love Is Gonna Get You Through’

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, who has gone through divorce twice with Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner, says she’s learned from her experiences that ‘kids come first.’

Kris Jenner has offered some words of wisdom for Kim Kardashian amid her ongoing divorce with husband Kanye West. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star apparently advised her daughter with ex-husband Robert Kardashian that no matter how much life’s hurt, love is gonna get her through.

“If you keep that in the front of your mind and know that they are going to get you through,” the 65-year-old momager, who had been divorced twice, made the statement during a conversation with WSJ Magazine’s The One. “The love is going to get you through, you know, no matter how much you’re hurting.”

The ex-wife of Caitlyn Jenner also recalled moments when she had to put a strong mask in front of her kids whilst hurting inside. “I used to put everybody to bed, and then I would be upset or go to my room and cry myself to sleep. But I didn’t want to have a pity party in front of the kids,” she confessed.

Kris added that children must come first when their parents parted ways. The socialite/businesswoman explained, “I think the most important thing I learned through my experience, both of my experiences, is that the kids come first.”





Having gone through two failed marriages, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch said that things can “get really silly” in divorce. However, she stressed that it is most important for estranged couple to put aside “unnecessary” factors and prioritizing their kids.

Kris called it quits with late Robert in March 1991. The two share four kids together, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian. One month after her divorce from Robert, Kris wed retired Olympian Caitlyn, who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner. She and her second spouse share two kids together, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Before revealing the divorce advice she gave Kim, Kris has praised her daughter for her calm demeanor. In a March interview, she said, “Kim would be my girl. She’s always all of our go-to whenever anything happens, because she’s so calm and she’s the one who really thinks things through. Kim is your girl.”