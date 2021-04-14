Lil Nas X Explains Coming Out Of The Closet To Kids

“Sometimes, we forget to think about what we think about ourselves, you know?”
When he was asked what it means to come out of the closet, he was ready with an explanation: “It means you’re like, ‘Hey everybody, I’m this thing, and you guys didn’t even know that, but now you know.”
One of the show’s child co-hosts, Dilan, then hilariously proceeded to share a “closet story” of his own: “My older cousin, he keeps pushing my brother into the closet. And we close the door and blink the lights on and off, and then say ‘666’ or ‘Bloody Mary.’ And then he swore he saw something.”
That’s exactly what happened to me,” Lil Nas X replied while struggling not to laugh. “That’s exactly what I meant when I said I was coming out of the closet.”
Later in the video, Lil Nas X gave the perfect answer when asked what it means to be “unapologetically you”: “It means just doing yourself at all costs, no matter who’s watching.”
“It gets really hard, because everybody in the world, we always think about what everybody else is thinking about us. Sometimes, we forget to think about what we think about ourselves, you know?”
