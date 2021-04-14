Lil Nas X Called Out Over Video of His Mom Begging for Money on Street

WENN/Avalon

The ‘MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)’ hitmaker is criticized for not helping his mother who struggles with homelessness after a fan caught her begging to ‘feed me’ in Atlanta.



While many celebrities are using their wealth to spoil their loved ones, Lil Nas X‘s mom apparently doesn’t get a share of his fortune despite his worldwide success. The rapper’s mother, who has been known to be struggling with addiction, has been caught to be still begging for money on the street.

A fan recently ran into the “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)” spitter in Atlanta, Georgia. Noticing the woman, who was standing on a corner of the street while holding a “feed me” sign, the fan rolled down his window and asked the woman, “Aren’t you Lil Nas’ mom?” followed by inaudible response by the woman.

The fan posted the video of his encounter with Lil Nas’ mom on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “This is @lilnasx mom holding a feed me sign on a corner in Atlanta ga.”

Seeing the video, many have called out the Grammy Award-winning artist for not helping his mother out of homelessness. One in particular was reality star Bobby Lytes, who expressed his sympathy as commenting on the clip, “I’m literally crying….”

Another slammed the hip-hop star, “I could NEVER be a millionaire and have my mother on the mf streets. He ain’t nothing but the devil.” A third one weighed in, “I could never let my mother be in the streets! Addict or not I would have to find a way to help her,! That’s embarrassing not because he’s a artist but for anyone.”

Many, however, have jumped to Lil Nas’ defense, including Skai Jackson who tried to explain the situation, “He did try to help her and even put her in rehab but it didn’t work. You can’t help someone that doesn’t wanna be helped. Praying for her.”

Musician Shawcy echoed the sentiment, “The truth is, in my experience, you can’t help, not until they are truly ready to help themselves.” Another similarly commented, “You can’t help somebody that don’t wanna be helped. Addiction no joke , if he give her money 9/10 it’s gonna be spent on her getting high.”

Some others told the critics to stay out of others’ family business. “Let’s not jump to judgement so quickly. Until you have first hand experience with a true addict, then maybe you should sit this one out. Lets normalize staying out of family business. No one knows the type of relationship that they have & what he had to endure,” one hit back at the critics. Another wrote, “The people that are mad clearly have never been in contact with an addict. Leave that man alone.”

Lil Nas himself has not responded to the video. He, however, has admitted in the past that he doesn’t have the best relationship with his mother. “I never really talk about my mom,” the “Old Town Road” hitmaker said in January 2020. “She’s an addict so we don’t have the closest relationship. Even trying to get her better – things didn’t quite work out. But there’s still love…”