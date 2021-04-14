LeSean McCoy: I have good shot at HOF, Edelman doesn’t

Julian Edelman announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this week, and LeSean McCoy doesn’t think the former New England Patriots wide receiver is headed for the Hall of Fame.

It’s a debate that has been ongoing since Edelman announced he’d be hanging up the cleats. Patriots fans will probably tell you the three-time Super Bowl champion should be in the Hall of Fame, but McCoy told Yahoo Sports that he doesn’t think Edelman is a Hall of Famer. “Hall of Famer? No, come on, man,” McCoy said. “You have 16 weeks to showcase who you are, what you can do each year. The playoffs matter but a lot of guys don’t get a chance to play in the playoffs,” McCoy said. “I won’t discredit him because I think he’s a great player, plays with a lot of heart, a lot of attitude, a lot of passion. I don’t want to rain on his parade because he’s retiring and he’s a hell of a player, but I don’t know about Hall of Fame.”

Edelman’s regular-season numbers probably aren’t enough to get him into the Hall of Fame. The 34-year-old finished his career with 620 receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also had 58 rushes for 413 yards and 177 punt returns for 1,986 yards and four touchdowns. His yardage ranks 156h in NFL history, and his receiving touchdowns are tied for 261st.

The California native only led the Patriots three times in receiving yards and never put together more than 1,117 yards in a season. He had three 1,000-yard receiving seasons, but never scored more than seven receiving touchdowns a year.

However, Edelman’s playoff numbers are impressive. Only Jerry Rice ranks ahead of him in postseason receptions and receiving yards. Edelman caught 118 passes for 1,442 yards, while Rice had 151 catches for 2,245 yards.

The California native was never selected to the Pro Bowl, though he does have three Super Bowl titles and a Super Bowl MVP to his name.

Although McCoy doesn’t think Edelman should make it to the Hall of Fame based on his postseason numbers, the former Philadelphia Eagles running back cited the postseason when making his own case for the Hall of Fame.

“I think I’ve got a good shot at it,” McCoy said. “I put my numbers up with any other running backs. In my decade I was the lead dog. I’ve got good numbers, touchdowns, yards, yards per carry, all those things. And you add two Super Bowls with it.”

McCoy hasn’t officially retired from the NFL, though he’s headed in that direction. If he calls it quits, he’ll finish with 2,457 carries for 11,102 yards and 83 touchdowns coupled with 518 catches for 3,898 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The 32-year-old is a six-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion.