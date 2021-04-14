Lark Davis Says, Coinbase IPO Is Best Investment for 2021 By CoinQuora



Lark Davis Says, Coinbase IPO Is Best Investment for 2021



Lark Davis, explains that Coinbase IPO will be the best investment in 2021.

Coinbase Global launches its highly anticipated initial public offering.

Coinbase is selling 114.9 million shares direct to the public, according to IPO filing.

Crypto expert, Lark Davis, uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, explaining how Coinbase IPO will be the best investment in 2021. This will, in partial, be thanks to the recent enormous growth in the price of .

Coinbase Global launches its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO). Moreover, Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, listing about 50 cryptocurrencies for trading. Additionally, users are expecting the Coinbase IPO to provide the crypto market with increased interest and credibility.

The company is not doing a traditional IPO. Instead, it’s going public through a direct listing. The current owners of Coinbase stock will turn their shares to make them available for trading. Doing this lets them avoid high fees from investment banks.

Coinbase is selling 114.9 million shares directly to the public, according to the Coinbase IPO filing. Also, it plans to publish a reference price for shares a day before trading begins.

Furthermore, Coinbase has value somewhere in the range of $70 billion to $90 billion. According to a voluntary and preliminary first-quarter earnings report issued last week, Coinbase said it has 56 million users on its platform. This is a clear rise compared to its 6 million users from a year ago.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora