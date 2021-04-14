Kristin Cavallari Makes Huge Return in Season 2 Trailer of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’

MTV

Kristin’s much-anticipated return aside, the trailer for the MTV series also sees Audrina Patridge accidentally letting it slip in that she’d kissed longtime friend Brody Jenner.

AceShowbiz –

“The Hills: New Beginnings” has released the first trailer for upcoming season 2. The first-look video offers fans a scene where Kristin Cavallari makes a huge return to the reboot as she steps out of the car in style.

Donning a cut-out black dress, the recently-divorced star shows a power walk as she flips her hair while making her grand entrance. Later, the screen fades to black with someone saying in voiceiver, “To being reunited.”

Fans of the MTV show were beyond excited to see Kristin’s appearance on the reboot, though it will be just one episode. “Kristin Cavallari coming back to The Hills is the antidepressant I needed today,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Prior to this, Kristin teased her return to the show, saying that the new season would not be filled with drama. “No drama, at least not about me,” the Uncommon James designer shared with Us Weekly earlier this month. “I filmed one episode. So what could you really do? But it was so much fun. I had such a great time. It was like no time had passed and I’m really happy that I was able to do it.”

Kristin’s much-anticipated return aside, the trailer also sees Audrina Patridge accidentally letting it slip in that she’d kissed longtime friend Brody Jenner. Nothing much is known about the kiss, but his relationship seemingly will be focused heavily in the forthcoming season.

“I’ve hurt a lot of people I love,” he admits, adding, “And that’s not the Brody I want to be.” The self-proclaimed “Prince of Malibu” also discusses his breakup from Kaitlynn Carter before he is seen cuddling with an unknown woman in a bathtub.





“After a year of lockdowns and lost time, the cast of Hollywood’s most iconic friend group is reuniting. This season finds them at a crossroads and their lives tested like never before,” MTV wrote in a statement. “While some struggle with the financial strains from the global pandemic and rebuilding businesses, others are navigating through rocky relationships, struggling with addiction as well as their mental and physical health. From a highly-publicized divorce and rekindling former flames to starting new families and surprise pregnancies, all bets are off this season.”

Also starring Whitney Port, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Brandon Thomas Lee, Justin Bobby Brescia and more, season 2 of “The Hills: New Beginnings” premieres on May 12 at 9 P.M. E.T. on MTV.