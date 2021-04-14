Kris Jenner On Caitlyn Jenner Divorce And Transition

Kris recently opened up to WSJ Magazine’s The One about the process of divorcing ex Caitlyn Jenner as the latter was transitioning.
“I think one of the most interesting things that we all learned was that none of us had been through anything like that before in a million years,” she recalled.
“And we didn’t know how to process that — and it was a process, it was a shock, and then it was a reality, and it was something that we had to absorb and try to wrap our heads around and learn about.”
“I’m sure many people who are fans of our show weren’t expecting it either and were as confused at times and sad at times, [or] happy at times — because there’s so many different ways of looking at it.”
Kris also opened up about parenting amidst the split: “I’m the kids’ mom, so trying to navigate that was hard because I wanted to be the best parent I could be and do the right thing — and I didn’t always know what that meant in that situation.”
These days, Kris says that her current relationship with Caitlyn is “Very respectful.”
“She’s the father of two of my kids, and so that speaks volumes.”
