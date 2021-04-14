Kevin Smith sells horror flick rights as NFT, Megadeth’s ETH, farming MEMEs … By Cointelegraph

Nifty News: Kevin Smith sells horror flick rights as NFT, Megadeth’s ETH, farming MEMEs …
Filmmaker Kevin Smith is releasing his latest horror anthology “Killroy Was Here” as a non-fungible token.
The owner of the NFT will secure the rights to exhibit, distribute, and stream the work, making it a revenue generator outside of just a resale. The filmmaker said on Twitter that: “Back in 1994, I took my first flick to Sundance to sell it. Now in 2021, I’m taking my new flick to CRYPTO to sell it!”
