Katy Perry On Getting Unconditional Love From Daughter

“It’s the best job. It’s the most fulfilling,” the singer told Miranda Kerr on Instagram Live via People. “There was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. [It] was like all the love I was ever searching for went like ‘Bam.'”
“The love from your children is constant and unconditional and isn’t based on what you have, what you don’t have, what career, what product,” Perry said.
“That’s definitely made me feel so full — to know that there’s this unwavering and unconditional love.”
“I’m so glad I made the conscious decision to actually try and do that, because I didn’t want to miss out on that opportunity,” she continued. “It’s been the best thing.”
It sounds like life with Daisy has made Perry so happy.
