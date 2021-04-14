Kane Brown Wins Video of the Year at ACM Awards Ahead of 2021 Ceremony

WENN

The ‘Used to Love You Sober’ singer becomes the latest artist to win early prize at the Academy of Country Music Awards ahead of the ceremony this coming weekend.

Singer Kane Brown is already a winner heading into the 2021 ACM Awards after picking up the Video of the Year honour.

The star learned he had landed the prize for his “Worldwide Beautiful” promo on Wednesday (14Apr21), as he was being interviewed on America’s “CBS This Morning” show.

Upon hearing the news, Kane broke into a big smile and pumped his fists and he subsequently took to Twitter to share video footage of his reaction as he expressed his gratitude for his first accolade at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

He tweeted, “Thanks to the fans, the @ACMawards @CBSThisMorning !! #worldwidebeautiful.”

Kane will have a second chance to add to his mantlepiece during the main ceremony on Sunday when he will compete for Album of the Year for “Mixtape, Vol. 1“.

He will also grace the stage with pal Chris Young to perform their duet, “Famous Friends”.

Kane is the latest artist to be crowned an early winner ahead of the upcoming event – Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett were unveiled as the New Male and New Female Artist of the Year, respectively, last week (08Apr21).

Singer Mickey Guyton will join Keith Urban to co-host the TV celebration, with performances staged at the same three Nashville, Tennessee venues as last year (20) – the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, and Bluebird Cafe.

Luke Bryan recently pulled out of the event as a musical guest after testing positive for Covid-19. The “American Idol” judge is replaced by Lady Antebellum.