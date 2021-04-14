JPMorgan profit surges on huge trading, investment banking boost By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A J.P. Morgan logo is seen in New York City



(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) reported substantially higher first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, as the largest U.S. bank released more reserves and was aided by a blowout quarter from its trading desks and soaring investment banking fees.

JPMorgan, widely seen as a barometer of the health of the broader U.S. economy, was also helped by favorable comparisons to last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the bank to build reserves against the risk of a wave of loan defaults.

Net income rose to $14.3 billion, or $4.50 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $2.9 billion, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.10 per share, according to Refinitiv.