JPMorgan Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – JPMorgan (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
JPMorgan announced earnings per share of $4.5 on revenue of $33.12B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.06 on revenue of $30.46B.
JPMorgan shares are up 21% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.69% from its 52 week high of $161.68 set on March 18. They are outperforming the S&P Global 100 which is up 8.82% from the start of the year.
JPMorgan follows other major Financial sector earnings this month
JPMorgan’s report follows an earnings beat by Futu on March 16, who reported EPS of $4.03 on revenue of $1.19B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.35 on revenue of $1.01B.
Upstart had beat expectations on March 17 with first quarter EPS of $0.0689 on revenue of $84.42M, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.0128 on revenue of $73.68M.
