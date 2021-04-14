JPMorgan Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



JPMorgan Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – JPMorgan (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

JPMorgan announced earnings per share of $4.5 on revenue of $33.12B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.06 on revenue of $30.46B.

JPMorgan shares are up 21% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.69% from its 52 week high of $161.68 set on March 18. They are outperforming the S&P Global 100 which is up 8.82% from the start of the year.

