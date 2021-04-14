Jokes About 2021 Met Gala Theme: American Fashion

Who’s gonna break out their Von Dutch trucker hat?

Earlier this week, the theme for this year’s Met Gala — which it taking place in the Second Monday of September rather than the First Monday in May — was announced. And it’s “American Fashion.”

The Met Gala is back.

Andrew Bolton and Anna Wintour revealed that there will be not one, but two Costume Institute shows with theme based around “American Fashion”.

This years Met Gala will be on Sept 13th, and will return to the first Monday in May of next year.

With past themes such as “Camp,” “Heavenly Bodies,” and “Manus x Machina,” this theme seemed a lil…lackluster. Anywho, here are some funny as heck tweet reactions to this year’s theme:

