Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett Are ACM’s Best New Artists of the Year

Instagram

Less than a week before the 56th Academy of Country Music takes place in Nashville, the ‘Best Shot’ crooner and the ‘I Hope’ singer are unraveled to be its early winners.

AceShowbiz –

Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett can add new trophy to their award collections. The two rising country music hitmakers have been announced as the early winners for the 56th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.

Less than a week before the event will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, the “Best Shot” crooner and the “I Hope” singer were hailed as the recipient of the Best New Artist of the Year titles. The two musicians are also set to perform at the gala which will take place on Sunday, April 18.

Keith Urban, who will share hosting duties with Mickey Guyton, has recorded a personalized video card for both Barrett and Allen to inform them about their big win. Jimmie was at a studio when he was handed the tablet and watched Keith’s video, while Gabby instantly screamed and laughed when watching hers.

<br />

<br />

“Oh my gosh. Yay! I’m so happy. Oh my gosh. Thank you so much. I love everybody. I don’t really know what to say. This is unbelievable. Thank you so much,” the 21-year-old exclaimed. “This is such an honor. Ever since I came into the country music community, everybody’s been absolutely wonderful to me. So thank you so much. It’s more than I deserve… this made the whole year for me.”

The “American Idol” alum also shared her feat via Instagram. In her post, she wrote, “ARE YOU KIDDING!!!!! I got this news right as I arrived in Nashville w/ my hubby and sweet Baylah! God is so good and I am so thankful and blessed to be part of this country music community.”

<br />

“THANK YOU! Ahhh! ACM New Female Artist of the Year! Thank you, thank you, thank you, @ACMawards. Tune in April 18 to see me perform 🙂 #ACMawards,” the “The First Noel” singer continued expressing her gratitude in the same caption.

The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast live from three of the city’s most famous venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.