Jessica Simpson’s Body-Shamers Made Her Want To Hide

No one should have to deal with this.
In a new interview with Today, Tina explained that the “hardest thing” that Jessica ever faced was scrutiny about her weight.
“The way people judge her, it’s unbelievable. Body-shaming is a terrible thing, and no girl should have to go through that — or guy. Period,” Tina said.
She continued, “Because of that, it catapulted all kinds of different emotions and different things in her life too, you know?”
“It made her want to be a recluse, in a lot of ways, and to hide out and not want to get out of her house,” Tina added.
In a recent interview with People, Jessica also admitted that she “spent so many years beating [herself] up for unrealistic body standard” and constantly felt like “a failure.”
And while she’s still a “work in progress” when it comes to self-criticism, she now has “the tools to quiet those voices” in her head.
“I don’t think people always realized that there was a human being, a beating heart and working eyes with actual feelings behind those headlines and that words can hurt and stay with you for a lifetime,” Jessica added.
Even though the words of those body shamers may still be with her, it’s nice to know that Jessica is doing so much better!
