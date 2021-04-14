Jennifer Aniston’s Rep Calls Reports of Baby Adoption Plan ‘A Fabrication’

WENN/FayesVision

‘The Morning Show’ star is hit with the false rumors as she reunites with her ‘Friends’ co-stars for the taping of the highly-anticipated reunion of the sitcom for HBO Max.

AceShowbiz –

Jennifer Aniston is not in the process of adopting a baby. Having been hit with such speculations amid the taping of the highly-anticipated “Friends” reunion, the Rachel Green depicter set the record straight through her representative who called the rumors “a fabrication.”

Pouring cold water to the swirling speculations, a rep for the 52-year-old actress told PEOPLE on Tuesday, April 13, “The story is a fabrication.” Her team has also issued similar statement to TMZ, stressing that the circulating story was “false and never happened.”

The rumors reportedly began in Europe. Several tabloids allegedly reported that the actress portraying Alex Levy on “The Morning Show” broke the news to her “Friends” co-stars, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, when they were shooting for their HBO Max special.

Jennifer herself has previously spoken out about the constant speculation about her being pregnant and questions about when or whether or not she will have children. During an interview with Glamour in 2017, she admitted, “I think the best one would be a picture of me with a hand over my stomach, saying ‘Finally Pregnant!’ ”

Elaborating further on the issue, the “We’re the Millers” actress pointed out, “I mean, it’s like they take a picture of you and create this story. If your body is in a normal moment of having had a bite or two, or you’re having a moment of bloat, then there’s arrows circled around your stomach, telling you that you’re pregnant.”

“And it’s like, actually no, it’s just my body. Not that it’s any of your business to begin with,” she stressed. “Having a child, as we know, is no one’s business except the couple or individual that’s going through it.”

While she is not on her way to becoming a mother yet, Jennifer will soon become a great aunt. Her niece Eilish Melick is pregnant with her first child. The daughter of the actress’ older half-brother John Melick is expecting a baby boy, who is set to arrive in July.