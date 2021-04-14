Jennifer Aniston Rep Denied Rumors She’s Adopting A Baby

A source apparently told Closer Magazine: “Jen felt the reunion was the perfect time to make her baby announcement to the whole gang.”
“Knowing how much they’ve always wanted this for Jen knowing her history, made it even more poignant for her to tell them her news so they could share and celebrate the milestone chapter in her life,” the source reportedly added. “They were all overjoyed when she told them – giving her parenting advice, which she said she’d happily take on once she was settled in.”
“For the record, I am not pregnant,” she wrote. “What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of ‘journalism,’ the ‘First Amendment’ and ‘celebrity news.'”
“This past month in particular has illuminated for me how much we define a woman’s value based on her marital and maternal status,” she went on. “We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies.”