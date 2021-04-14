Jayson Tatum uses inhaler before games after bout with COVID-19

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been dealing with the effects of COVID-19 for months. As of late, he has started to look more like himself.

After the Celtics’ 116-115 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, Tatum said he’s feeling “very close” to 100% and added some new information about his recovery from the coronavirus.

“I take an inhaler before the game since I’ve tested positive,” Tatum said, according to Boston.com’s Tom Westerholm. “This has kind of helped with that and opened up my lungs and, you know, I never took an inhaler before. So that’s something different. I for sure feel better now than I did a month ago.”

The 23-year-old added that he’s not sure when he’ll be able to stop using the inhaler. Many people who have tested positive for COVID-19 deal with symptoms for many months after the virus is gone.

Tatum tested positive on Jan. 9 and missed about three weeks before returning to action on Jan. 26.

In his last 10 games, Tatum is averaging 29.4 points, eight rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 50% from the field and 38.9% from deep. He had the best performance of his career against the Minnesota Timberwolves last week, scoring a career-high 53 points, becoming the youngest Celtic in history to notch 50-plus points in a game.

The Celtics have won six of their last seven games and will look to keep their hot streak alive against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.