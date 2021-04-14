Iran president calls 60 per cent enrichment an answer to ‘evilness’

The escalation in enrichment could see further retaliation as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed never to allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon.
His country has twice preemptively bombed Mideast nations to stop their atomic programs.
Speaking to his Cabinet, an impassioned President Hassan Rouhani said damaged first-generation IR-1 centrifuges at Natanz would be replaced by advanced IR-6 centrifuges that enrich uranium much faster.
“You wanted to make our hands empty during the talks but our hands are full,” Rouhani said.
He added: “60 per cent enrichment is an answer to your evilness. … We cut both of your hands, one with IR-6 centrifuges and another one with 60 per cent.”
IR-6s enrich uranium far faster than its IR-1 first-generation centrifuges.
