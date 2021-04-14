Intelligence Chiefs Warn of Russian Troops Near Ukraine and Other Threats

“They could actually be going into a series of exercises starting anytime, or they could, if they chose to, perhaps do a limited objective attack,” said Lt. Gen. Scott D. Berrier, the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. “We don’t know what the intent is, right now.”

Both Russia and China have been blamed for conducting cyberoperations that compromised broad sections of the software supply chain. Lawmakers asked Ms. Haines and Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, the director of the National Security Agency, about the Russian hacking, which penetrated nine federal agencies, and another by China that compromised Microsoft Exchange servers. The Biden administration is expected to respond to the Russian hacking soon.

Ms. Haines said Russia used hackings to sow discord and threaten the United States and its allies. “Russia is becoming increasingly adept at leveraging its technological prowess to develop asymmetric options in both the military and cyberspheres in order to give itself the ability to push back and force the United States to accommodate its interests,” she said.

Lawmakers also raised the issue of a series of mysterious episodes that have injured diplomats and C.I.A. officers overseas. Some former officials believe Russia is behind the episodes, which they have called attacks.

Mr. Burns said he was working with his colleagues to ensure better medical care for C.I.A. officers. He also said he was working to “get to the bottom of the question of what caused these incidents and who might have been responsible.”

Questions on China dominated the earlier Senate confirmation hearings for Ms. Haines and Mr. Burns, and lawmakers again pressed on Wednesday for assessments on China and its efforts to steal American technology. Ms. Haines outlined how China uses technological might, economic influence and other levers of power to intimidate its neighbors.

“China is employing a comprehensive approach to demonstrate its growing strength and compel regional neighbors to acquiesce to Beijing’s preferences,” she told senators.