IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi explains ‘wild experience’ of sneezing while going 200 mph

Imagine driving on a busy highway. Suddenly, you sneeze. You are left momentarily blind to the other cars around you as your head jerks toward the wheel. Pretty terrifying, right?

Now imagine that same situation, but everyone is driving down a tight track at more than 200 mph. Welcome to the IndyCar Series!

Alexander Rossi, the driver of the No. 27 car for Andretti Autosport, recently explained how he handled that issue as part of an online video segment with NBC Sports’ Rutledge Wood. Ahead of Sunday’s season-opening race, Rossi took questions from children about being an IndyCar driver, and a 7-year-old named Logan asked one that Rossi had likely never heard before.

“How do you pick your nose during the race without getting seen?” Logan said.

“You just do it,” Rossi responded. “Like, no one’s gonna see you.” Fair enough.

Rossi added that he has scratched his nose during a race, especially when under caution, and that served as a natural transition to his story about sneezing while driving at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I did sneeze once at Indianapolis, and that was a wild experience,” Rossi said. “Like, I sneezed going down the front straightaway. It was kind of weird. … It came out of nowhere because I would have tried to hold it in otherwise. I don’t know if it was allergy season, but yeah, I was just driving along, and then it was just this massive sneeze.

“And then that was fine, but then when you open your eyes again, it’s just, like, weird. It was a weird — it took a half-second to refocus.”

OK, that’s terrifying.

Let’s hope Rossi doesn’t forget to take his allergy medication before this Sunday’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park.