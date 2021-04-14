If inflation expectations ‘drift up persistently,’ Fed would need to respond By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida reacts as he holds his phone during the three-day “Challenges for Monetary Policy” conference in Jackson Hole

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve’s “metric of success” on inflation is keeping expectations about future price increases anchored at 2%, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday.

“Any monetary policy that we are going to bless is never going to eliminate all inflation volatility. Inflation itself is always going to move around. The metric of success is longer run inflation expectations well anchored,” Clarida said.

If a new Fed index of expectations were to “drift up persistently … that would indicate to me that policy would need to be adjusted.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR