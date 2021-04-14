ICAC investigation into SA Police assaults during arrest

The alleged incident took place after a police pursuit involving a driver suspected of being behind the wheel of a stolen car in October 2019.

Another officer, a 35-year-old Lights View man, then allegedly forced the man’s head into the concrete footpath.

Both officers have been charged with assault and have been suspended from duty while the commissioner investigates.

It comes a day after another SAPOL officer was reported over the alleged assault of four people during four separate incidents between August and December last year.